BREAKING NEWSPresident Trump Commutes Sentence Of Rod Blagojevich, Ending His 14-Year Setence After Nearly Eight Years
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blagojevich Sentence, President Trump, Rod Blagojevich

CHICAGO (CBS) — President Trump commuted Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence for corruption and he will soon be a free man.

Here is a primer on Blagojevich’s life.

Birthdate: 12/10/56 (63 years old). Born in Chicago to a Serbian immigrant father and first-generation Serbian mother. Father spent four years in a Nazi POW concentration camp in World War II.

Sibling: One brother, Robert (Rob)

Robert Blagojevich, the brother of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, speaks to the media after Rod’s defense rested their case at the trial July 21, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Education:  He transferred from Lane Tech High to Foreman High so he could play basketball. He admitted to being a mediocre student who got by on charm. He went to University of Tampa for two years before transferring to Northwestern (B.A. History 1979). Law school: Pepperdine in Malibu, California.

Family:  Wife is Patricia Mell – daughter of former alderman Richard Mell and sister of  Deb also a former 33rd ward alderman. He met Patti at fundraiser for her father. They married 2 years later and have two daughters,

Patti Blagojevich (File Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Boxing: Fought as an amateur boxer for a little more than a year in the mid 1970s. Won first six fights. Lost seventh (technical knockout) and never fought again.

Congress:  After serving in the Illinois state house, he easily won three terms in the U.S. House, beginning in 1996 through 2002.

Governor: Won first term in 2002 and easily won re-election six years later. Blago as governor was not well-liked by insiders or the public. He burned bridges with his biggest, most powerful supporters, including his father-in-law, Dick Mell, who basically made him a politician.

Arrested: The FBI arrested Blagojevich in December, 2008 and charged him with multiple corruption charges. He was soon impeached and removed from office. He was convicted in a second trial and sentenced to 14 years in a Colorado federal prison, where he reported in March 2012. Sentence communted on Feb. 18, 2020.

Apprentice: He appeared on Trump’s TV show “The Apprentice” (Season 9) but was fired in episode four.