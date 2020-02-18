ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Orland Park were searching for two suspects in a carjacking in a grocery store parking lot.
The carjacking happened at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday outside the Jewel-Osco at 17930 Wolf Rd., Orland Park police said.
The victims were sitting in their car in a desolate area of the parking lot when another vehicle pulled up behind them, police said.
Two occupants of the vehicle, with their faces covered and armed with handguns, opened the doors of the victims’ car and ordered them out, police said.
The suspect took a wallet and purse from the victims and drove away in their car, police said.
One of the suspects was described as an African-American male in his late teens to early 20s, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing all black with a black hoodie and a mask covering the lower half of his face, and was believed to be wearing red Nike Air Jordans.
The other suspect also described as an African-American male in his late teens to early 20s, standing 6 feet tall with a thin build. He is described as wearing skinny jeans and a gray hooded sweat shirt with a black mask covering his face. He was believed to be wearing white or cream-colored Nike Huarache shoes.
The investigation continued Tuesday afternoon.