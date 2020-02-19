CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people went to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, after a car being chased by police in west suburban Aurora crashed into at least two other vehicles, ripping the suspects’ car in half.
Aurora police said officers responding to a call of shots fired on the 600 block of South Broadway around 1:30 p.m. spotted a vehicle matching the description of a car used in the shooting.
The gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo fled the scene, and began moving erratically, crossing into oncoming traffic on York Street, where it hit at least two other cars near the Fox Valley Mall, according to police.
The Monte Carlo was split in two in the crash, and one of the cars it hit sustained significant front-end damage.
Three people in the suspects’ vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One person in another car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Aurora police closed York Street between Route 59 and Commons Drive while the crash is under investigation.
Meantime, police said a person with a gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital during the incident, and that person is believed to have been a victim of the shooting on Broadway
Police said the shooting appears gang-related.