CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping in the Chicago area.

CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest RealTime weather forecast.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be colder than average at 30 degrees and by Thursday, temperatures will drop to the mid 20s.

By Friday, temperatures will climb with sunny skies.

By the weekend, highs rise to the 40s.