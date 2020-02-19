CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping in the Chicago area.
CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros has the latest RealTime weather forecast.
Wednesday at a glance pic.twitter.com/jBX4a0kbVI
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 19, 2020
Wednesday’s temperatures will be colder than average at 30 degrees and by Thursday, temperatures will drop to the mid 20s.
Highs tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KQo1krrggX
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 19, 2020
By Friday, temperatures will climb with sunny skies.
Cold then warm! If you want the warmer temps, just wait until the weekend pic.twitter.com/cyppr7ZdAj
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 19, 2020
By the weekend, highs rise to the 40s.