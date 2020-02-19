In search of a new favorite Chinese spot?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Chicago area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Chicago-area restaurants grew to $30 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Minghin Cuisine
First on the list is MingHin Cuisine. Located at 2168 S. Archer Ave. (between Cermak Road and 21st Street), the Cantonese spot, which offers seafood and dim sum, is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 2,223 reviews on Yelp.
2. Grandee Cuisine
Next up is Streeterville’s Grandee Cuisine, situated at 215 E. Grand Ave. (between St. Clair Street). With 4.5 stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp, the Cantonese spot, which offers dim sum and seafood, has proved to be a local favorite.
3. MCCB Chicago 时尚食谱
MCCB Chicago 时尚食谱, a Chinese spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 403 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2138 S. Archer Ave. (between Cermak Road and 21st Street) to see for yourself.
4. Sun Wah Bar-B-Que
Over in Uptown, check out Sun Wah Bar-B-Que, which has earned four stars out of 1,590 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot, which offers barbecue and more, at 5039 N. Broadway. (between Carmen and Winnemac avenues).