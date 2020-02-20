  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) —  She’s been an astronaut, a doctor, a teacher and even a news anchor.

Now, Barbie is inspiring girls to dream big with dolls based on inspiring women.

Mattel just announced three new dolls in the series of groundbreaking women.

There’s legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, tennis champion Billie Jean King and nurse Florence Nightingale.

The dolls come out in March, which is Women’s History Month.

The series began last year with civil rights icon Rosa Parks and astronaut Sally Ride, who was the first American woman in space.

 