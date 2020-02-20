MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — The Cubs have named starting pitchers for their first three spring training games: Alec Mills, likely fifth starter Tyler Chatwood, and Albert Alzolay.
Meanwhile, if the Cubs are going to be better in 2020, they’re going to need players like Albert Almora to step up. Almora didn’t have much to smile about in 2019.
He started slow and never really got it going, slumping to a career low .236 batting average – more than 50 points below his career average.
And he was even demoted to triple-A for a bit.
“I wasn’t in a good place mentally,” said Almora. “Just the team wasn’t going to where it needed to be and that obviously sucks. Then my performance wasn’t where I wanted it to be as well. I learned a lot this offseason. I definitely put in the work to try to correct things and I’m in a good mental spot right now. That’s all I can really ask for.”
The Cubs’ Cactus League opener against the Oakland Athletics is Saturday.