CHICAGO (CBS) — Red Line subway trains were halted for about 20 minutes downtown midday, after a group of people suspected of stealing clothes from a Magnificent Mile shop ran onto the tracks.

Police said they received a call that six people walked into the H&M store at 840 N. Michiagn Av., grabbed a bunch of clothes, and ran outside late Thursday morning.

The thieves made their way to the Chicago subway station on the Red Line, jumped down onto the tracks, and ran north through the tunnel to the next stop at Clark/Division, where police were waiting for them, and arrested five people.

The offenders ran on the @CTA tracks through to the Division station where where they were met by Officers and placed into custody. Five offenders were positively identified and proceeds were recovered. Charges remain pending. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/rJvdIS4Yho — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 20, 2020

Officers took those five people back to the H&M store, where employees identified them as the thieves, and the five were taken to the 18th District police station for processing.

The CTA said Red Line trains were stopped at the Chicago stop shortly before noon after the thieves ran onto the tracks. Red Line service resumed about 20 minutes later, though with some delays.

In a separate theft, two suspects in masks entered the Louis Vitton store at 919 N. Michigan Av., implied they had a weapon, and stole undetermined merchandise.

Officers later tracked the getaway car from the Louis Vuitton theft to 32nd and Eberhart in the Douglas neighborhood. Its front tire had blown out and was shredded. Stolen merchandise was found inside. No one was in custody.

Since the start of the year, there have been 162 retail thefts on the Near North Side. Thefts have spiked over the past four years, hitting a high of 1,497 in 2019. Last year there were 1,473 thefts.