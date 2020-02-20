CHICAGO (CBS) — A timid pup was found tied up, tossed and left for dead on the side of a southwest suburban road.

It’s a miracle the pit bull even survived.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports on what’s next for the abused animal.

His rescuers named him Vinny. He curls up in a ball, sits and stares, never barking. Vinny’s eyes tell the story of what he’s been through.

“I was the one who got the call (of a) dog dumped on the side of the road,” said John Haralamos.

The dog found days ago in double bagged trash bags. Tied at the top. Vinny was alive, but Cook County Animal and Rabies Control warden John Haralamos knew it was no accident.

“They knew that dog was alive when they put Vinny in the garbage bag,” Haralamos said.

But who did it still a mystery. Officers found the pit bull in Willow Springs on Forest Avenue. It’s a wooded area and no apparent owner in sight.

Vinny now has to gain weight. He also has kidney issues. The team at South Suburban Humane Society now has the task of getting him to trust the ones who care for him.

“If he had been there very much longer, he would be dead. Of course, we don’t know what really happened before he was found on Monday, but it can’t have been good,” said Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society. “And so he’s afraid of humans.”

But with no apparent leads in the investigation, officials are desperate.

“If somebody knows anything, please call the sheriff’s department, call animal control, stop anybody. Any information will help,” Haralamos added

The staff eventually wants Vinny to be with a loving family. He’ll be here recovering for about three more weeks.