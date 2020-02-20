WILLOW SPRINGS (CBS) — A male pit pull, found severely dehydrated in trash bags in Willow Springs, is recovering at South Suburban Humane Society.
The dog, named Vinny by humane society workers, had been found dumped on Forest Avenue just north of 87th Street on Monday. The cold and severely dehydrated dog was rushed to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. Vinny is extremely underweight and frightened, according to the humane society.
Cook County Animal and Rabies Control has turned this case over to the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Operations Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call 708-865-4700.