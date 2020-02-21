CHICAGO (CBS)– There was a carjacking and an attempted carjacking in River North Thursday night.
The incidents took place nearly three blocks apart.
The first incident took place on Ontario and Orleans when a driver was rear ended. He got out to look at the damage and two men in a ski masks pointed guns and took his car.
Within an hour and a half, at Hudson and Huron, a driver was approached by a man who shot a gun into the air and demanded the keys to his car.
Police do not know at this time if the incidents are connected.
This is a developing story.