CHICAGO (CBS) — Another carjacking in the city, this time a 72-year-old man was the target in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
It happened around 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Sauganash on the Northwest Side. As the victim exited his vehicle, he was attacked and punched in the face by two men and thrown to the ground. The offenders took the victim’s car keys and other property before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle, police said.
The man declined medical attention. Area North Detectives are investigating.
This latest carjacking comes at the Chicago Police Department announced a new initiative to crack down on a spike in carjackings so far this year.
Before tonight, there have been 117 reported carjackings since the beginning of 2020, which is up dramatically from 67 carjackings during the same period last year. The numbers were just as bad two years ago. CPD will add additional officers, covert officers, dedicated state and federal prosecutors, and deploy the helicopter unit to keep an eye on problem areas. CPD says they will be pursuing federal conspiracy charges when they can against suspects.