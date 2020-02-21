  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a cold start to a warm weekend.

Friday morning temperatures are in the teens, but quickly rising to the upper 30s with sunshine.

It’s going to be a warm weekend.

Saturday’s temperatures will be in the upper 40s and then temperatures climb to the low 50s on Sunday.

Rain is possible Sunday night.

 