CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s a cold start to a warm weekend.
Friday at a glance pic.twitter.com/BIa8FFdhtB
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 21, 2020
Friday morning temperatures are in the teens, but quickly rising to the upper 30s with sunshine.
It’s going to be a warm weekend.
Weekend weather looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/5YBkGgzR1w
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 21, 2020
Saturday’s temperatures will be in the upper 40s and then temperatures climb to the low 50s on Sunday.
Rain is possible Sunday night.