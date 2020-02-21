CHICAGO (CBS) — Three pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a speeding car Friday afternoon in the West Loop.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the southeast corner of Randolph and Halsted streets. Fire Department officials said a driver hit three pedestrians at high speed.
Police said a black Hyundai Santa Fe heading south on Halsted was trying to make the green light when the driver lost control of the SUV, and hit three male pedestrians crossing the street. The Santa Fe then hit a parked car facing north on Halsted, and came to a stop on the sidewalk outside the Haymarket Pub & Brewery.
Two victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, one other was taken to Stroger Hospital. One pedestrian was in critical condition, another was in serious condition. The male driver who hit them also was taken to Stroger Hospital.
Another driver whose vehicle was clipped in the crash refused medical treatment, according to the Fire Department. Police said Halsted was closed between Washington and Randolph after than crash, and
