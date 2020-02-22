CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed late Friday night, after being involved in a verbal dispute with a 30-year-old man inside of a Fulton River District bar.
Police say the victim, Kenneth P. Paterimos, of Chicago, was stabbed multiple times in the arm, back and neck outside of Richard’s Bar in the 400 block of N. Milwaukee.
Paterimos was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The offender was taken into custody, and charges are pending, according to police.
A knife was recovered at the scene.