  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By Vi Nguyen
Filed Under:Bar Stabbing, Chicago Crime, homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed late Friday night, after being involved in a verbal dispute with a 30-year-old man inside of a Fulton River District bar.

Police say the victim, Kenneth P. Paterimos, of Chicago, was stabbed multiple times in the arm, back and neck outside of Richard’s Bar in the 400 block of N. Milwaukee.

Paterimos was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The offender was taken into custody, and charges are pending, according to police.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

 