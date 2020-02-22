CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Shore Line train derailed outside Millennium Station Saturday morning sending four people to the hospital.
The train experienced a “slow speed, minor derailment” as it entered the station on Metra tracks, according to a tweet from the South Shore Line.
Train 600 was due into the station around 7 a.m. when it derailed, according to South Shore Line President Mike Noland. The head car was about 50 feet from the start of the platform. The third car was going over a switch point when it derailed, causing the second car to tilt.
The train was going about 7 mph at the time.
Four adults — three passengers and one crew member — were transported to Northwestern hospital in good condition, according to Noland. There were 74 passengers on board.
South Shore Line passengers will board and detrain at the Metra Depot northwest of the South Shore Line platform.
Trains were moving with minimal delays by 10:30 a.m.