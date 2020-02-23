  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 2 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Army Specialist, Henry Mayfield Jr., Kenya

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fallen soldier from Hazel Crest was among those honored Saturday at an annual luncheon for veterans.

During the event at Kennedy King College 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman presented two Medals of Bravery to the family of Henry Mayfield Jr.

(Credit: Carmoneta Horton-Mayfield)

The Army Specialist was killed last month in an attack on a United States base in Kenya.

His father fought back tears while talking about his loss.

The alderman hopes the honor helps generations of people understand Mayfield’s sacrifice.