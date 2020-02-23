CHICAGO (CBS) — A fallen soldier from Hazel Crest was among those honored Saturday at an annual luncheon for veterans.
During the event at Kennedy King College 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman presented two Medals of Bravery to the family of Henry Mayfield Jr.
The Army Specialist was killed last month in an attack on a United States base in Kenya.
His father fought back tears while talking about his loss.
The alderman hopes the honor helps generations of people understand Mayfield’s sacrifice.