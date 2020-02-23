  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMCollege Basketball
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMCBS 2 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather, Winter Storm, Winter Weather Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — The warm temperatures come to an end as a cool-down takes place most of the week.

On Sunday night, look for increasing clouds and a low around 30. Rain comes Monday evening and turns to a rain/snow mix overnight Monday into Tuesday, and then all snow on Tuesday.

High Temperatures PM: 02.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday, some accumulation of snow likely in our western and northwestern viewing area through Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for McHenry, Lake, DeKalb and Kane Counties for Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Winter Storm Watch: 02.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Significant Accumulation could be possible in our western viewing area. Some slight change to the forecast could shift significant accumulation to Chicago.

It is possible that this will be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning for some counties by Monday.

7-Day Forecast with Interactivity: 02.23.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures drop through Thursday and Friday.