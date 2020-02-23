CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee at a Walgreens on Fullerton Avenue on the western edge of the Lincoln Park neighborhood was stabbed during a robbery Sunday.
Police said on Sunday morning, a suspect came into the Walgreens at 1520 W. Fullerton Ave., at the intersection with Greenview Avenue, and demanded cash.
The suspect then stabbed the woman behind the counter in the hand and caused a deep cut, police said.
He fled with an unknown amount of cash.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
Police did not have information about the suspect or any further details.