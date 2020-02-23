CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was caught with armor-piercing bullets and body armor early Sunday on the city’s West Side.
Antonio Cummings, 25, of the 8000 block of South Calumet Avenue, was pulled over while driving in the 400 block of South Keeler Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
Police found he was carrying a magazine containing armor-piercing rifle rounds and body armor with an insignia depicting a Chicago Police Department star, police said.
Cummings was arrested without further incident, police said.
He was due in Central Bond Court (Br. 1) on Monday.