GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — David Ross has yet to make his managerial debut on the field – he has the flu, so Andy Green filled in for the second straight day of Cactus League play Sunday.
The Cubs took on the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday.
Meanwhile, pitcher Tyler Chatwood is trying to be the fifth starter. He got A.J. Pollock to hit into a double play to end the first inning.
But that was the end of his short day.
The Cubs are also counting on Victor Caratini to build on last year. He hit a solo homer in the fourth and also had a double.
But the Cubs would up losing to the Dodgers 4-2.