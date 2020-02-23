CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re looking to liven up your beauty routine here is some help for you from top trends expert Milly Almodovar.
She has something for everyone from skin to pain relief and even help to make those sky high heels more comfortable.
She came by CBS 2 and brought a variety of products to share with CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.
Product List:
Babor Vitamin C Power Ampoules, exclusively launched at Neiman Marcus and available at Meiman Marcus on Michigan Avenue for $49.95
The Inkeylist Apple Cider Vinegar Peel, $14.99
Secret Deodorant’s new Secret Aluminum Free with Essential Oils, $11.99
CBD For Life Lemongrass Rub, $25
Physicians Formula Natural Defense Protect Your Prime Oil SPF 15, available at mass merchandisers for $15.99
Forme Shoe Shapers, $48.95
Sol De Janeiro Glowmotions Body Oil, $35 and $19 for Minis
CATRICE HD Liquid Coverage Foundation, available at Ulta for $10.99