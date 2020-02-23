CHICAGO (CBS) — Fire crews rescued a woman Sunday afternoon after she fell into the Columbia Basin in Jackson Park while chasing after her dog.
The Fire Department said the 27-year-old woman’s dog went out on the ice covering the body of water, located directly behind the Museum of Science and Industry.
The dog fell into the water, and the woman went in after the animal. She was hanging on the side of the ice for more than 15 minutes, the Fire Department said.
Rescue crews tried to save the woman with a dinghy and a ladder, but could not reach her. They did rescue her with a life ring, the Fire Department said.
The CFD companies used their ladder and the Lifering to get the victim out of the water. The victims dog self extricated and is in care of CPD 323. pic.twitter.com/unmb2HUFIy
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 23, 2020
The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, the Fire Department said.
The dog got out of the lake on its own.