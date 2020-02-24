CHICAGO (CBS) — The latest track for the coming winter storm shows lower snow totals than initially expected for the immediate Chicago area, but it will involve two systems that will blend together bringing us rain, snow, and wind.

The first part of the system is trying to pull rain showers into our area Monday afternoon and into the night. But it is meeting the dry low level air we have in place.

We are just expecting rain showers through the evening rush. For the Tuesday morning rush, the Radar Tracker indicates that minor rain showers will be mixing with snow showers.

In fact, most of the day, we expect winds to increase and temperatures to linger above the freezing mark.

The second area of low pressure will drag cold air into place. The best chances for snow accumulation will be after dark Tuesday through the night and into the Wednesday morning rush.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, La Salle and Will counties starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. These areas will be under the watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch has also been issued until 3 p.m. Wednesday for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois, and Lake Michigan is also under a Gale Watch – which is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased.

Models keep trending farther south with the best accumulation. So in a flip from earlier estimates showing the greatest totals to the north, the city southward into northwest Indiana is now where we expect to see the 3- to 6-inch totals.

One of the latest forecast models shows 6.2 inches of snow on tap for Valparaiso, 5.7 for LaPorte, and 5.2 for Kankakee – but only 2.7 for Midway, 2.1 for O’Hare, and 1.2 for Waukegan.

Some isolated higher amounts are certainly possible due to the uncertainty with the forecast track and temperature profiles.

High winds from the northeast gusting to 30 mph will pull high waves on shore. Waves 8 to 14 feet are expected.