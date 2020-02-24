CHICAGO (CBS) — Trains on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line have been halted, after a train hit an SUV in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.
Inbound UP-Northwest train #642 hit an SUV near the Arlington Heights station around 11:30 a.m., Metra confirmed.
Arlington Heights police said drivers should avoid the area of Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway as they investigate.
It was not immediately clear if anyone in the SUV or on board the train was injured.
Metra said all inbound and outbound UP-Northwest line trains were halted Monday afternoon due to the accident.
Driving down Northwest Highway with my aunt in Arlington Heights and traffic has stopped. Why? A Metra train has hit a car. pic.twitter.com/lGKZKdZnM2
— … (@chi_geek) February 24, 2020