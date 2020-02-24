Coby White Scores 33, Wizards' Bradley Beal Scores 53, But Bulls WinCoby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

2 Scoreless Innings For Dylan Cease As White Sox Beat RedsThe White Sox’ Cactus League opener was rained out on Saturday, so their Spring Training debut came Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Some Impressive Pitching By Tyler Chatwood, But Cubs Lose To DodgersThe Cubs took on the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday.

Coach Chris Collins 'Disappointed' In Northwestern's Play After They Lose To MinnesotaNorthwestern went 38.7% from the field and 16.7% on 3s and was outrebounded 48-29 as they lost to Minnesota Sunday.

Blackhawks Tie Game In Second Period, But Lose To Dallas StarsTyler Seguin scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Bulls Blow 10-Point Lead, Lose To Phoenix SunsDisappointed he didn't make a bigger impact the previous night against the defending champions, DeAndre Ayton sure made his presence felt against the Bulls.