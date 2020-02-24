REAL TIME WEATHERWinter Storm Looming For Chicago Area; Here's What To Expect Tuesday, Wednesday
NAPERVILLE, Ill — A ride-share driver was robbed by four suspects on Saturday evening in Naperville, police said.

The driver was talking with one of the suspects about a fare the suspect did not pay. While the victim was speaking with this suspect, additional suspects approached on foot. One of the suspects displayed a knife.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Testa Drive.

The suspects then fled on foot after taking two cell phones and a purse from the driver. The area was canvassed by Naperville Police officers, however the suspects were not located.

The suspects are described follows:

Suspect #1: Male, Black, unknown age. He was reported to be wearing dark clothing.
Suspect #2: Male, Black, unknown age. He was reported to be wearing dark clothing.
Suspect #3: Male, Black, unknown age. He was reported to be wearing a grey sweatshirt.
Suspect #4: Female, Black, unknown age. She was reported to be wearing a white crop top shirt.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.