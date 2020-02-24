CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — Supporters of the revitalization of Chicago’s historic Pullman neighborhood say they have the money for more restoration work, five years after then-President Barack Obama designated part of the neighborhood a national monument.
Longtime supporters and National Park Service officials gathered Wednesday on the Far South Side to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the designation as leaders unveiled the latest renderings of a more than $56 million revitalization project.
A central part of the restoration efforts is the Pullman Clock Tower and Administration building, which will convert into a visitors center.
That work is expected to be completed next year.
