Winter Storm Looming For Chicago Area; Here's What To Expect Tuesday, Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)– While the bulk of the winter storm is headed southeast of the city, some areas could see over 3 inches of snow by Wednesday.

There is a chance for light rain and snow throughout the day Tuesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the snow will ramp up by the afternoon as temperatures drop to the freezing point by 5 p.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Illinois counties. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Indiana counties including Lake and Porter counties.

As the storm shifts south, Illinois counties could see around 3 inches of snow and Indiana counties could see around 3 to 6 inches of snow.

In addition to the snow, strong winds will bring high waves.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued for 6 a.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday. Waves could reach 8 to 14 feet.

The snow is expected to continue through noon on Wednesday with high winds.