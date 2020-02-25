CHICAGO (CBS)– While the bulk of the winter storm is headed southeast of the city, some areas could see over 3 inches of snow by Wednesday.
There is a chance for light rain and snow throughout the day Tuesday. According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the snow will ramp up by the afternoon as temperatures drop to the freezing point by 5 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Illinois counties. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Indiana counties including Lake and Porter counties.
Latest advisories and watches in effect for #Chicago pic.twitter.com/RP5XK1RHPX
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 25, 2020
As the storm shifts south, Illinois counties could see around 3 inches of snow and Indiana counties could see around 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Snowfall forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday pic.twitter.com/C8Yh82KOcF
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 25, 2020
In addition to the snow, strong winds will bring high waves.
Lakeshore flood warning goes into effect at 6am this morning pic.twitter.com/W5SODKWhq4
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 25, 2020
A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued for 6 a.m. Tuesday through 3 p.m. Wednesday. Waves could reach 8 to 14 feet.
The snow is expected to continue through noon on Wednesday with high winds.