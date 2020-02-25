CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old woman is dead after being shot in an Ravenswood Manor neighborhood apartment Monday evening.
The shooting took place around 9:32 p.m. in an apartment in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue, near Montrose Avenue.
The 27-year-old woman was on the second flood of the apartment with a male friend, police said.
The man opened the front door and after hearing a knock, saw a man wearing all black and with a ski mask over his head trying to force his way into the apartment.
The woman was helping keep the door shut when the masked man fired shots, striking her in the chest.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, police said.
No one was in custody Monday night. Area North detectives were investigating.