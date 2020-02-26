CHICAGO (CBS) — Ten students were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon, after pepper spray accidentally was released at John M. Smyth Elementary School in the University Village neighborhood.
Police said pepper spray was accidentally deployed around 2 p.m. inside Smyth Elementary at 1059 W. 13th St.
Fire Department officials said 10 students were taken to hospitals, including Rush University Medical Center, Stroger Hospital, and University of Illinois Hospital. Their conditions were not available.
Further information was not immediately available.