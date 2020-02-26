



— Five people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at the MillerCoors brewing campus in Milwaukee, sources said.

Sources told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry that five people were killed, including the gunman, at the campus at 4000 W. State St. in Milwaukee.

The shooting appears to have happened in the brewery inside the plant, CBS 2’s Terry reported.

Milwaukee police sources told CBS 2’s Terry that the gunman was fired earlier in the day. He returned and started shooting with a silenced gun, police sources said.

One person who was talking to CBS 58 Milwaukee reported being locked in a closet, and did not expect to go anywhere anytime soon.

As of 3 p.m., the facility was in the middle of what would have been a shift change. But the plant was on lockdown and employees were told to find a safe place to hide.

BREAKING: Critical incident happening near 38th and State Streets in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police are asking for people to clear the area at this time. Stay with @CBS58 for updates. pic.twitter.com/tiBXbldrzn — Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) February 26, 2020

The MillerCoors plant is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Milwaukee. Tours of the building were in progress at the time and were also placed on lockdown, CBS 58 Milwaukee reporter Bill Walsh reported.

Anastasia Vargas, who lives down the street, said she was leaving a doctor’s office nearby when she saw police officers racing to the scene of the shooting, and closing off nearby streets.

“It’s crazy. Milwaukee is getting real crazy. It just needs to stop. So much violence in Milwaukee. Too many kids around. I know over there there’s plenty kids around that area, and I just pray that everybody’s safe,” she said.

The site is a mile and a half north of Miller Park and 1.7 miles west of Marquette University, CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported. Police were blocking streets and access at 35th Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

As of just before 3:30 p.m., CBS 58 Milwaukee reporter Brendan Cullerton reported the Miller Valley area where the plant is located was being blocked off.

A nearby elementary school was also placed on lockdown, a school bus driver told CBS 58 in Milwaukee.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was on the scene in addition to Milwaukee Police and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Police, CBS 58 reporter Brittany Lewis reported.

BREAKING: MPD has media staging set up at 35th & State. There are multiple EMS crews, officers running pic.twitter.com/Qiyq4WuVCu — Brittany Lewis (@brittlewisnews) February 26, 2020

MillerCoors is a subsidiary of MolsonCoors.

Details were developing Wednesday afternoon.