CHICAGO (CBS) — Extra police officers will be at Minooka Community High School – South Campus on Wednesday, after the school received a bomb threat overnight.
Channahon police said they learned of the threat around 4:45 a.m., and immediately swept the school at 26655 W Eames St, but found no danger.
Additional officers will be at the school throughout the day to protect students and staff. School resource officers also will be inside the building for the entire school day.
Channahon police also notified the Minooka Police Department and the MCHS – Central Campus about the threat.
Investigators were working with MCHS to identify and find the person who sent the threat.
Anyone with information about the threat should call Channahon police at 815-467-2112.