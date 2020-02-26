



— Lee Phillip Bell, who hosted a popular daytime talk show for decades on CBS 2 and also co-created two iconic soap operas, has died.

She was 91.

Bell hosted a daily talk show on CBS 2 for more than 30 years going back to the station’s very origins. The show was originally titled “Mornin’ Miss Lee” in 1953, and became “The Lee Phillip Show.” At its height, “The Lee Phillip Show” also aired on other CBS stations around the country.

Renamed “Noonbreak” in the 1970s, the program was accompanied by a news report with Bob Wallace or Harry Porterfield and a weather forecast by the late Harry Volkman. In its final years, the program went back to the name “The Lee Phillip Show” and moved to Sunday mornings.

The talk show ran until 1986.

From 1955 to 1965, Phillip also hosted “The Friendship Show,” a children’s program that introduced youngsters to their heroes, and also offered comfort to those left homeless and confined to hospitals.

The CBS News Special on Saturday nights also made Phillip Chicago’s first news anchorwoman. She appeared alongside Jerry Dunphy and Fahey Flynn. She also handled variety shows as host of “Lee Phillip’s Chicago.”

U.S. presidents Richard M. Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan; Mayor Harold Washington; Daley family were among those whom Bell interviewed, as were John Wayne, Judy Garland, Richard Simmons, Liberace, Mike Royko, Michael Jordan, Billie Jean King, and Joseph Cardinal Bernardin – to name just a few.

As Ryan Morton wrote in Northwestern Magazine in 2007, “The Lee Phillip Show” was known for tackling social problems that were otherwise not often considered. The article noted that Bell focused on such issues as the lives of prison inmates and runaways, and broadcast one of the first televised self-exams for breast cancer.

Bell also hosted one of the first frank documentaries on sexual assault in 1973 – and it earned numerous regional and national Emmy Awards.

Bell told Northwestern Magazine that her favorite interview was with Chicago pediatrician Willis Potts, who was the first full-time surgeon-in-chief at what was then known as Children’s Memorial Hospital.

In the earliest days of “Mornin’ Miss Lee,” Bell also forecast the weather.

“I used to wear hats with part of the weather forecast. I wore a rain hat and sun hat, and a cloudy hat,” Bell told CBS 2 Meteorologist Megan Glaros back in 2013.

Bell and her husband, William J. Bell, were also co-creators of the soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” which debuted on CBS in 1973. Bell’s husband wrote his scripts from Chicago until 1987, when the couple created “The Bold and the Beautiful” and moved to California, according to Northwestern Magazine.

William Bell passed away in 2005 from complications related to Alzheimer’s’ disease, the magazine reported.

Lee Phillip Bell is survived by her three children.