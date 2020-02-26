MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — You can’t read too much into Spring Training production, but the Cubs offense is off to a really good start in Arizona.

And on Wednesday, their pitching was sharp as well.

Kyle Hendricks, who has been one of the Cubs’ most memorable pitchers in the last few years, got his first start in Cactus League on Wednesday.

He struck out one and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Javy Baez had his first home run this Spring Training season – a blast to the left.

The Cubs would tack on seven more runs against a Royals split squad as they rolled 8-0. The White Sox played the other Royals split squad Wednesday.

The Cubs have scored 30 runs in their last nine games.

Meanwhile, the Cubs, of course, made very few additions this offseason. One of them, Steven Souza, is probably just happy to be playing baseball and dancing a bit.

The former Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder has gotten injured each of the last two springs – the last one costing him all of 2019.

But he has looked good this Spring Training, with four hits in eight at-bats, including two on Wednesday. And he doesn’t dwell on all the missed time.

“I don’t believe in accidents, so, you know, I believe everything happens for a reason. And I don’t know what that reason was, but I know that I’m stronger for it, you know, mentally, I think that there’s a silver lining. I got to spend a full year with my son and my newborn daughter; my family, which, as we all know in this game, we don’t get to spend a lot of time with our families,” Souza said. “So it was a huge blessing, and although it’s been a grind, I’m excited to get back out here and I’m looking forward to the future.”