CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney for a fired Chicago police officer says his client didn’t intentionally lie about how he saw the fatal 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke.
Ricardo Viramontes and three other officers were fired last year because of statements made to an investigating detective or in police reports.
The statements did not match video footage of the teenager’s murder.
In appealing Viramontes’ firing in Cook County Circuit Court, attorney Thomas Needham urged Judge Sophia Hall to examine closely the slow-motion video of the shooting, which the lawyer says supports his client’s story that the teenager tried to get up with a knife in his hand after being shot.
