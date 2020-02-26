CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.
Light to moderate snow showers will be around during the morning rush. This will not only create slick spots, but poor visibility may be an issue for commuters.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until until noon Wednesday.
Watches and warnings pic.twitter.com/XVTsP7fEVF
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 26, 2020
Snow will move south and east later in the morning, bringing an additional 1 inch of snow. Areas in Northwest Indiana have higher snow accumulation, causing dangerous driving conditions.
High winds are causing high waves and dangerous conditions near the lakefront.
Snow chances ramp down through the day pic.twitter.com/QHBVC8UXwt
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 26, 2020
A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued through Thursday at 9 a.m.
Below average until next week! pic.twitter.com/HOIdRYNbqc
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) February 26, 2020
On Thursday, conditions will be clear and temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Temperatures will be below average until Sunday.