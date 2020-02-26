REAL TIME WEATHERWinter Weather To Linger Through Wednesday Morning Rush; Here's What To Expect
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Snow, waves, Weather, Winter Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

Light to moderate snow showers will be around during the morning rush. This will not only create slick spots, but poor visibility may be an issue for commuters.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until until noon Wednesday.

Snow will move south and east later in the morning, bringing an additional 1 inch of snow. Areas in Northwest Indiana have higher snow accumulation, causing dangerous driving conditions.

High winds are causing high waves and dangerous conditions near the lakefront.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued through Thursday at 9 a.m.

On Thursday, conditions will be clear and temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Temperatures will be below average until Sunday.