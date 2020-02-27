BATAVIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect they believe was videotaping a juvenile girl in a shopping mall fitting room in Batavia.
It happened Wednesday at approximately 6:17 p.m. Batavia Police Officers were dispatched to a retail clothing store in the 0-100 block of N. Randall Road for a report of a subject who had used a device to record the juvenile victim while she was changing in a fitting room.
The subject held the device over the wall of the fitting room to record the victim. The subject did not speak to the victim and left the area shortly after the incident, before police arrived.
The subject is described as a Hispanic male in his twenties, approximately 5’5 to 5’9 in height with a medium build. He has black hair, facial scruff, and was wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone having information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.