CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls continue not to be able to have nice things this year.
Coby White, who is on a historic tear for a rookie, tweaked his back and did not participate in practice Thursday.
This comes along with the news that Luke Kornet is the latest Bull likely to be done for the season because of an injury.
The good news on White is that Coach Jim Boylen expects him to be able to play Saturday against the New York Knicks.
A couple of guys could be back from injury too – Denzel Valentine and Wendell Carter Jr.
Carter hasn’t played since Jan. 6 because of a high-ankle sprain.
He has seemingly been close to returning for a couple of weeks now, but it looks like Saturday night might be the time he’s finally back.
“It’s been pretty frustrating because, you know, I’ve been wanting to get back out there right after the All-Star break, but I knew it was going to be a process, so I’ll just get my wind back, get these plays back under my belt,” Carter said. “I want to get back out there. I’m helping the team instead of hurting them.”
Carter conceded that his ankle would be a little bit weak and would not be 100 percent.