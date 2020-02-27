CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Judge Jackie Marie Portman-Brown has been placed on administrative duty, amid an investigation into a video showing her placing a girl in a holding cell at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Two videos released by the Cook County Sheriff’s office show Portman-Brown and another woman leading a girl through an office and into the lockup behind her courtroom. The child’s face is obscured in the videos.
Two Cook County Sheriff’s deputies also are seen in the video, but did not appear to take part in marching the girl to the holding cell.
The girl is seen sitting alone in the cell for about 10 minutes, while a female sheriff’s deputy appears to talk to her, although the videos do not contain any audio. A woman dressed in civilian clothes is also seen standing outside the cell while the girl was locked up.
Portman-Brown has been reassigned to administrative duty, pending a meeting next week of the Executive Committee of the Circuit Court of Cook County, according to Pat Milhizer, spokesman for Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans.
It’s not clear why Portman-Brown took the girl to the lockup, and Milhizer did not elaborate on the reason for the judge’s reassignment.
Both deputies seen in the videos also have been assigned to administrative duties, pending an internal investigation to determine whether they followed proper policies and procedures, according to the sheriff’s office.