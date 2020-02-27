CHICAGO (CBS) — A dump trailer wound up standing on end, leaning against an overpass Wednesday night, after a truck driver accidentally lifted it while driving down Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana.
Indiana State Police said a semi hauling a dump trailer was heading north on I-65 around 10:15 p.m., when the driver inadvertently tilted the trailer into the upright position.
The top of the dump trailer hit the 113th Avenue overpass as the truck drove underneath, and came to a rest upended and leaning against the bridge.
The driver, a 31-year-old Chicago man, was able to stop the truck’s tractor shortly afterward, and was not hurt.
A tow truck hauled away the trailer, which was empty at the time of the crash.
The road was closed for 3 hours overnight as crews cleared away the trailer and inspected the overpass.