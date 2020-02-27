CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman exchanged gunshots with a man who was robbing her in Little Village Thursday evening, but no one ended up being shot.
The robbery happened in the 4100 block of West 24th Place at 6:51 p.m., police said.
The 33-year-old woman was in front of her home when she was approached by a man who pulled a gun and demanded her property, police said.
The woman refused to hand over anything and took out her own gun, police said. The man and woman both fired their guns, but neither was struck, police said.
The robber ran off, police said.
Sources said the woman had a Firearm Owners Identification Card and a Concealed Carry License.
Area Central Detectives were investigating Thursday night.