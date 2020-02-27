CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV slammed into a daycare center in Old Irving Park early Thursday morning.
The daycare’s front window has been boarded up at Milwaukee and Addison. The broken panels are by the side of the road after what police are calling a freak accident.
Police said a 33-year-old man was driving this silver Nissan SUV, heading southbound on Milwaukee Avenue, when he struck a pothole and lost control. His vehicle veered straight into the Concordia Day daycare window.
SUV SLAMS INTO DAYCARE: Police say driver claims he hit pothole, lost control & crashed into this NW side daycare. No injuries.
Checked area for potholes & didn’t find any, but did see broken glass ahead of when kids return at 7am.
MORE FROM @cbschicago: https://t.co/rMhPfagY5E pic.twitter.com/5MdNLquTVc
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) February 27, 2020
Officers said the driver wasn’t injured and neither was anyone else.
Concordia Day provides child care for infants as young as 6 weeks old up to children 5 years old. Concordia Day is expected to open at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The driver is not facing any citations.
This is a developing story.