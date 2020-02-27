  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Eric Cox
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Concordia Day, Daycare Center, Old Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV slammed into a daycare center in Old Irving Park early Thursday morning.

The daycare’s front window has been boarded up at Milwaukee and Addison. The broken panels are by the side of the road after what police are calling a freak accident.

Police said a 33-year-old man was driving this silver Nissan SUV, heading southbound on Milwaukee Avenue, when he struck a pothole and lost control. His vehicle veered straight into the Concordia Day daycare window.

Officers said the driver wasn’t injured and neither was anyone else.

Concordia Day provides child care for infants as young as 6 weeks old up to children 5 years old. Concordia Day is expected to open at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The driver is not facing any citations.

This is a developing story.

Eric Cox