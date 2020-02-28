CHICAGO (CBS) — A weak upper-level disturbance that kept clouds and flurries around is on the way out, leading to clear skies as a ridge of high pressure builds over central Illinois.
Chicagoans will wake up to chilly air on Saturday, with temps in the teens as we stay under a weak northwest wind flow. As that high drifts eastward, that opens the door for a return flow out of the southwest on Saturday. That southwest flow continues to pull mild air in the next several days.
The normal high is 40. That’s what we expect for Saturday but then the warm up begins!
I have a Sunday forecast of 55 degrees. You may remember that was our daytime high last Sunday
The next weather system keeps trending south of us. We may be brushed with a few showers early next week.