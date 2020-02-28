CHICAGO (CBS)– City leaders will detail their comprehensive plan for safety on the CTA Friday.
This meeting comes after SWAT officers were added to trains and platforms.
City officials will announce their safety plan at 9:30 a.m. as part of their response to some recent violent incidents on CTA property.
For example, just this week, a woman was arrested for stabbing a man’s thumb on the CTA Blue Line train.
There was also a shooting on the Jackson CTA tunnel that connects the Red and Blue Lines. It ended with one man dead and two others injured.
Police said the gunman shot into a crowd of innocent people, including babies.
Serious crimes on CTA trains and stations have jumped dramatically in recent years.
Police say bolstered security will also include technology that links CTA with CPD district tech rooms.