



Chicago police shot a person Friday afternoon during a struggle with the suspect at the Grand station on the CTA Red Line, prompting subway trains to bypass the station. And video of the incident was posted on social media.

A police spokesperson confirmed a police-involved shooting at the station at Grand and State streets, but could not immediately provide details. Paramedics could be seen taking a person into an ambulance. Video posted on social media shows two officers struggling with a suspect on the train platform at the bottom of the stairs. They tell the man to stop resisting and deploy a taser as the man staggers to his feet and appears to wipe his face. Then a shot is fired by one of the officers and the man runs up the escalator. Both officers pursue the man. After the man reaches the top of the escalator, another shot his heard off camera.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a male was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition.

“We were getting ready to board the train and all you heard was gunshots,” said Mykol Cooper. “Everybody took off running.”

Fire Department officials also said two officers were taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, although it was not immediately clear why the officers were hospitalized.

The CTA said Red Line trains were not stopping at Grand due to police activity.

The shooting comes on the same day Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck announced the department would be adding 50 officers to its mass transit unit, creating a team of four detectives dedicated to investigating crime on the CTA, and building out a new “strategic decision support center” at the Central District station, capable of monitoring all 32,000 surveillance cameras on the CTA in real time.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story…