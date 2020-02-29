CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Ed Curran is behind the wheel of the bigger 4-door from VW.
The Volkswagen Passat is redesigned for 2020 and is a striking change from the Passat of yesteryear. The Passat is Volkswagen’s largest sedan. Curran checked out the R-Series trim level. It’s a sportier look for the Passat — the wheels, the body shape and the more aggressive nose. You’ll have to look twice and maybe read the badge to tell the 2020 Passat from its older model.
Inside the Passat offers a decent amount of rear seat room and the cabin is comfortable and driver-centric. It’s a no nonsense space with good visibility and supportive seats. Curran found the infotainment system easy to use with some hard buttons to accompany the small interactive screen.
The ride is nice, the handling responsive, and there was no turbo lag from teh four liter 174 horsepower engine.
What’s missing in the new Passat? The old price tag. This year’s Passat is more than $2,000 less than last year’s.