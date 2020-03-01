CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating two related shootings that left a child with a gunshot graze wound.
The first shooting was around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the Sibley westbound ramp to I-57 northbound, police said. The second shooting was around 4 a.m. near 119th and Halsted in Chicago.
ISP officers responded to Calumet Park to speak with the victims involved in both shooting.
Two men in one vehicle were not injured. Five people were in a second vehicle: two women, one man and two small children. One of the children suffered injuries that are not life threatening due to a gunshot graze wound. Medical treatment for the child was declined.
The Sibley westbound ramp to I-57 was shut down for an investigation from 4:05 a.m. until 7:48 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact ISP at (847)294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.