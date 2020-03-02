CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are warming up and the week ahead is expected to be calm.
Next two days look mild and relatively sunny pic.twitter.com/m5QOibUszJ
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 2, 2020
Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching 47 degrees.
Today is the 2nd day of meteorological spring! pic.twitter.com/K0YrFjG7lw
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 2, 2020
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there is no precipitation expected for the rest of the week and temperatures will be above average.
The coolest day of the week will be Friday, with temperatures in the low 40s.