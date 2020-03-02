  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are warming up and the week ahead is expected to be calm.

Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching 47 degrees.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, there is no precipitation expected for the rest of the week and temperatures will be above average.

The coolest day of the week will be Friday, with temperatures in the low 40s.

 