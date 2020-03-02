MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — There was lots of love between the Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels on Monday – amid a big reunion.
Joe Maddon, now manager of the Angels, faced the team he took to the World Series for the first time as an opponent.
The Cubs and Angels will not play each other during the regular season. But this was the first of their two meetings in Cactus League play this spring.
Anthony Rizzo was mic’d up during the game, and made a joke at the Houston Astros’ expense on the air while sat bat.
“I’m doing some math in my head where he’s going to throw…. Someone bang for me,” he said.
In one of Houston’s well-documented sign-stealing signals, players would bang on a trash can to signal to teammates what pitch was about to be thrown.
Rizzo did get a base hit out of that at-bat.
Later in the sixth, Kyle Schwarber ripped one to the wall in the left center on an RBI double. Schwarber drove in three.
The Cubs won 9-4.