CHICAGO (CBS)– The superintendent of District 25 in Arlington Heights is warning the school community of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Superintendent Lori D. Bein said the district was notified that two staff members and their children were contacted by a babysitter whose family member was exposed to a patient diagnosed with coronavirus. Bein said the babysitter’s family member is a hospital employee.
The two staff members and their children work at or attend Dryden, Ivy Hill, Greenbrier and Olive Mary Stitt schools.
According to the district’s written statement, none of the individuals exposed have any symptoms and they will stay home to self-monitor their symptoms.
Monday morning, Northwest Community Healthcare confirmed a patient at a hospital in Arlington Heights has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The letter did not state where the hospital employee works and the school is unaware at this time.
This is a developing story.